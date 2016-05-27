Brush Fire in East Valley burns over 80 acres of land

Terrace Heights, WA - A small outdoor fire in Terrace Heights around 2 p.m. Thursday afternoon grew into a major brush fire, that burned 88 acres of land in the eastern part of the area. Winds helped carry the fire across the dry brush in the area of Bohoskey Drive that grew to be classified as a third alarm, forcing East Valley Fire Department to call in help from seven other agencies in the area.

Fire crews got control of the fire after a couple of hours, but at one point the fire did threaten homes in the area.

"All the sudden I just saw flames shooting up over here, and the fire came down the hill and then just came toward the house, and engulfed the whole entire area, my house, I couldn't even see my house," said Justin Lange, who lives in the area of where the fire was burning.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Lt. Trevor Lenseigne, with East Valley Fire tells NBC Right Now that it was possibly caused accidentally by a car backfiring too close to the dry brush.

"It was a fast running fire, moving quickly, people need to be cautious," said Lt. Lenseigne.

The fire is a good reminder for all people to be careful when outdoors.

Fire crews are expected to keep an eye on the burn area through the night, just to make sure all the areas that burned, don't flare up.



