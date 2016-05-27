Emergency shoulder repairs on I-90 near Cle Elum to cause delays for eastbound drivers

CLE ELUM, WA – Drivers heading out for the long holiday weekend are going to experience delays eastbound on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum due to emergency repair work.

For the safety of drivers, the Washington State Department of Transportation is closing a lane eastbound between milepost 85 near Cle Elum to milepost 93 near Elk Heights. The eastbound shoulder is cracking in three areas along this four mile stretch of I-90 and needs to be repaired immediately.

Delays are expected to continue into the late evening. Drivers are encouraged to consider alternate routes via SR 10 or SR 970 to US 97.