Tri-City Railroad Company Looking for crossing arm hit and run driver

RICHLAND, WA - The Tri-City Railroad Company needs your help finding a hit and run driver who took out a railroad crossing arm on Steptoe Street.

In the video you can see the arms lower ahead of an approaching train, then the minivan crashes into it breaking it off and continues to drive.

A witness said it was a tan older Ford Windstar minivan.

If you have any information on the driver, contact Richland Police through their non emergency dispatch number at 628-0333.