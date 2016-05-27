Purple heart memorial at Wye Park vandalized

RICHLAND, WA. -- A memorial honoring veteran's lost in battle has been vandalized. Sometime this week, someone ripped out all the purple sage planted in the heart memorial at Wye Park and just left them to die.

Ernie Crediford has spent years planting and taking care of the purple sage that blossoms into a beautiful, deep purple color. The Washington Native Plant Society built the memorial and planted the seeds 4-years-ago simply to honor our fallen soldiers. But now their work growing the sage has been completely destroyed.

Ernie thinks its too much of a coincidence that the memorial was vandalized this close to Memorial Day. He thinks the purple heart may have been targeted.

"The idea was that once a year when the plant came into bloom that we would have a living purple heart to honor our veterans," Ernie Crediford said. "It's a real disappointment but we can get through it. The heart may be broken but it can be mended."

But this could be a blessing in disguise. Ernie has wanted to get a sign near the memorial. He hopes that maybe with some help from volunteers, they can not only re-plant the sage, but also get a sign put in.

If you want to help out, click here: https://www.facebook.com/ColumbiaBasinWNPS/?fref=ts, to go to the Columbia Basin Native Plant Society Facebook page.