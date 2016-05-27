New video from a standoff in a Yakima neighborhood gives witness perspective

Yakima, WA - New video obtained by NBC Right Now gives a closer look at the standoff in a Yakima that happened around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon. Guns drawn and heavy police presence is what the video that a local resident took near the intersection of Bonnie Doon and 29th Avenues.

Police Officers and K-9 can be seen in the video that Ellie Jackson took on her cell phone. The Yakima Police Violent Offenders Task Force were looking for one of the two suspects wanted in connection with a robbery assault that happened earlier in the week.

When police tried to make contact with the suspect he refused to come out. Video shows police trying to get into house, to take the suspect into custody.

Friday, the neighborhood returned to its usual calm but Jackson described what it was like to watch the whole thing unfold.

"It was pretty intense, cars, police cars just kept coming and kept coming, the whole road was blocked off with a whole bunch of police cars," said Jackson.

You can hear on video police calling out for the suspect, identified as 35-year-old Brandon Tauer, to come out, but it wasn't until police told the him, that they were going to send their K-9 in and get him that he came out and was taken into custody without incident.

His girlfriend, who was in the house with him came out a short time after.

The whole incident lasted less than an hour.

Tauer made his first court appearance during the day Friday, and as for the other suspect wanted in connection with the robbery assault, he's already been taken into custody.