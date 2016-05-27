Growers give their outlook for this seasons bing cherry harvest

Yakima, WA - On average the Pacific Northwest produces about 3/4's of the cherries distributed across the U.S. and this year growers had to deal with some unexpected conditions with the Bing Cherry crop.

"Overall this last April was record for warmth, and that pushed bloom ahead a lot faster than the bees were able to keep up with, at least that's the theory and as a result some varieties particularly the Bing variety didn't set as well, which means the growers today don't have the cherries on the tree, but the cherries that did set though look beautiful; a little larger size, darker, more sugar than normal," said James Michael, with Northwest Cherry Growers.

With the unexpected conditions, growers are still maintaining a positive outlook.

"Our crop is probably about half a crop, maybe a little better, but the quality is going to be excellent, when you have a lighter crop the cherries are going to grow bigger and I actually think they taste a little better too," said Eric Johnson of Johnson Orchards in Yakima.

The Northwest Cherry Growers believe that if everything picks out like they are expecting, this year will be the 5th largest crop up in the Northwest, ranging anywhere from 14 million boxes to 23 million boxes.

Harvest will go until July, so now through July is the best time to pick up a bag at your local store.