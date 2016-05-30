Five injured in negligent discharge of a shotgun near Zillah orchard

Deputies searched the area and did not find any other witnesses or suspects.

ZILLAH, WA- Deputies in Yakima County say five people have been injured after someone shot off a shotgun near an orchard in Zillah..

It happened at 12:30 p.m. on the 2900 Block of Lucy Lane.

When deputies and medics got there, they found five orchard workers with minor injuries to the lower parts of their bodies. After further investigation, deputies believe someone shot from a canal bank about a hundred yards away, but did not see the workers behind large trees.

Deputies searched the area and did not find any other witnesses or suspects.