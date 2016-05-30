RFD believes fire near Queensgate started by cigarette

The high winds carried the fire, even the smoke poured over Interstate 182, closing down the roadway near Queensgate for a short time.

RICHLAND, WA- NBC Right Now told you first about a brush fire threatening homes in Richland Sunday afternoon.

The Richland Fire Department says about 20 acres burned near the Hills Mobile Home Park near the Yakima River. The first call came in around 4:30 p.m.

Firefighters believe someone threw a cigarette into the brush. Thankfully, no one got hurt but a significant area is damaged. The high winds carried the fire, even the smoke poured over Interstate 182, closing down the roadway near Queensgate for a short time.