Wildfire near Gorge amphitheater was 'accidental'

Ten homes in the area are under level 2 evacuation. Crops are also threatened in the area

GRANT COUNTY, WA - Grant County officials say a weekend wildfire that burned within three miles of the Gorge Amphitheatre was started when a campfire got out of control.



Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesman Kyle Foreman said Monday that the fire, which is under control, has been ruled accidental.



Foreman says boaters told authorities they came ashore Sunday afternoon to start a fire in a fire ring to barbecue, but the wind picked up and the fire got out of hand.



Foreman says the wildfire was no longer a threat. Crews on Monday were mopping up hot spots. The blaze prompted evacuations Sunday, but all evacuation orders were lifted by that night.



No structures were damaged and no injuries were reported. The blaze burned an estimated 600 acres of mostly sage and grass.



The amphitheater in George, Washington, is hosting its annual Memorial Day weekend event, the Sasquatch! music festival.

Update 5:42 p.m.: The Grant County Sheriff's Office reports the Sunland Fire has grown to 600 acres since it started burning in sage brush on Sunday afternoon.

Update 5 p.m.: Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued new evacuations for the Sunland Fire in Grant County. Level 2 evacuations have been issued for Road V SW east and south of Road 1 SW. That means prepare to evacuate. Deputies will go door to door to notify people.

Level 2 evacuations indicate there is a significant risk to your area. The fire (or other danger) is moving closer to you. A mandatory evacuation order may be issued at any time. Now is the time to prepare for immediate evacuation. Resident should either voluntarily relocate to a shelter or with family/friends outside of the area, or, be ready to leave at a moment’s notice.



Previous coverage:

The Grant County Sheriff's Office has issued level 3 evacuations for a brush fire burning in the area of Old Vantage Highway and Frenchman Coulee. The fire, known as the Sunland Fire, has closed Silica Road between Sunland Road and I-90.

According to Kyle Foreman with the sheriff's office, the large brush fire is burning in old sage brush in steep terrain. The fire is burning about three miles away from The Gorge Amphitheater where the Sasquatch Music Festival is happening now.

Foreman says the fire is burning away from The Gorge and not threatening the venue right now. He says if the wind-driven fire does eventually threaten The Gorge, an emergency management plan is in place. But he stressed that the Gorge Amphitheater is not at risk Sunday afternoon.

No homes are threatened at this time but people in the area of Old Vantage Highway and Frenchman Coulee are asked to leave as soon as possible.