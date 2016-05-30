Young man dies in single car rollover crash near Benton City

WSP does not know if drugs or alcohol played a factor, they are still investigating.

BENTON CITY, WA- A 23-year-old man died after rolling his car in Benton City early Sunday morning.

Manuel Rivera Corona passed away at Kadlec after being transported from the scene of the crash. Troopers say he crossed over the southbound lanes on SR 225 about a mile north of Benton City.

WSP does not know if drugs or alcohol played a factor, they are still investigating.