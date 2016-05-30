Pasco police release picture of man wanted for attempted residential burglary

They say Velasquez has tattoos on his eyebrows reading "gangster". Please call (509) 545-3510 if you know where he might be.

PASCO, WA- Police are asking you to take a good look at a picture of a wanted man.

Officers say 25-year-old Javier Osvaldo Velasquez has a warrant out for his arrest in Kennewick. Pasco PD says one of their officers tried to stop him mid-burglary at a home on the 200 Block of North 2nd Saturday afternoon.

His female companion was taken into custody at the scene.

They say Velasquez has tattoos on his eyebrows reading "gangster". Please call (509) 545-3510 if you know where he might be.