Man wanted by KPD for several high priced shoplifts at local businesses

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick police are looking for a man involved in several high priced shoplifts from local businesses. They say Cedric Dorsey is on the run.

His partner in crime, Laurence Mayo has been apprehended. During the arrest officers found stolen xboxes, TV's, clothes and computers in their Richland hotel room.

If you know anything you are asked to call (509) 628-0333.