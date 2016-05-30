Walla Walla Marine Patrol to hold last adventures in boating class June 12th

Deputies say the seating is limited and its first come first serve. Email Sergeant Richard Schram to attend, his email is rschram@co.walla-walla.wa.us.

WALLA WALLA, WA- Walla Walla County's Marine Patrol is holding another and possibly the last adventures in boating class for the year.

This class will be held on Sunday June 12th in Walla Walla. The class is for those 12 and over, you will also receive a boaters education card.

Deputies say the seating is limited and its first come first serve. Email Sergeant Richard Schram to attend, his email is rschram@co.walla-walla.wa.us.