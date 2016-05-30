UPDATE: Police to probe circumstances of gorilla's death

CINCINNATI (AP) - A prosecutor's office says police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a 4-year-old boy entering a gorilla's exhibit at the Cincinnati Zoo and the animal being shot to death to protect the child.



The Hamilton County prosecutor's office said Tuesday that police will confer with prosecutors after their investigation is complete. The endangered gorilla was killed Saturday after the boy got into its enclosure. The boy's family has said he is doing fine at home.



Cincinnati police said over the weekend that no charges were planned. However, spokeswoman Tiffaney Hardey says police are reviewing the matter and continuing to gather information.



Some people have contended there should be child endangering charges against the parents while others want the zoo held responsible.

CINCINNATI (AP) - The Cincinnati Zoo has temporarily closed its gorilla exhibit after a special zoo response team shot and killed a 17-year-old gorilla that grabbed and dragged a 4-year-old boy who fell into a moat.



Zoo officials say the boy fell after he climbed through a public barrier at the Gorilla World exhibit Saturday afternoon. He was picked up out of the moat and dragged by the gorilla for about 10 minutes.



Authorities say the child, who has not been identified, fell 10 to 12 feet. He was taken to Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center, where he's expected to recover.



Zoo Director Thane Maynard says the zoo's dangerous animal response team decided the boy was in "a life-threatening situation" and that they needed to put down the 400-pound-plus male gorilla named Harambe.