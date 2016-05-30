Suspect steals a car from Military service member

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police need your finding a man who stole a car from Military service member.

The coast guard member stopped at the Big Smoke on 4434 W. Clearwater Ave. to buy something and left his car.

He noticed two men including Dylan Amos inside his car, when he tried stopping them he ended up being drug along for a few hundred feet before he got pushed off the car according to police.

Officers also say Emily Gutierrez stole the service members purchased members items from the counter when he left try and get his car. Police were able contact her and she was arrested for the theft and booked at the Benton County Jail.

The stolen car was found this morning but if you know anything about where Amos might be you are asked to call kennewick police at 509-628-0333