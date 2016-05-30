Richland Ceremony honors fallen soldiers

RICHLAND, WA. -- Monday in Richland, hundreds of people headed down to Sunset Gardens to honor those we've lost in battle. More than 1,000 flags were placed around the cemetery. One specifically honoring a veteran from our local area.

The ceremony included a beautiful rendition of "God Bless the USA", the placing of the wreath and a speech from Tri-Citian, Colonel Andrew Hesser.

We spoke to Colonel Hesser after the ceremony and a veteran who told us what today means to him.

"Just remember, freedom isn't free," Col. Hesser said. "And there are people as we speak on the front lines somewhere. And they're there to protect us. And we need to honor their service and be grateful for it."

"It's in honor of all those who we left behind and who served our country proudly and have since passed on," Army Veteran Robert Aranowski said.

