Local family decorates home in red, white and blue for Memorial Day

RICHLAND, WA. -- We think we found possibly the most patriotic home in the Tri-Cities. We heard about this Richland yard from one of our viewers on Facebook.

It took the Keck family about 3 days to get their yard completely decked out in red, white and blue. No matter where you look, there's an American flag surrounding their home.

They say they do this every year for Memorial Day but this year they did more than they've ever done before.

"I'm thankful for what they've done," Lorrine Keck said of our veterans.

"I'm proud to be an American, very much so," Alvin Keck said. "And very thankful, as the sign says. We thank all of the military for all that they in letting us have the freedom that we do."

"Share the time with your family and be so thankful. Thank the lord," Lorrine said to us.

"And remember the sacrifices that have been made," Alvin said.

The Keck family says they plan to have a big BBQ with their family Monday. If you want to check out their display, you can head by the corner of Basswood Avenue and Lee Boulevard in Richland.