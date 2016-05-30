9 counties sue Oregon over state's paid sick-leave law

ALBANY, Ore. (AP) - Nine counties are suing the state, claiming Oregon's new paid sick-leave law is an unfunded government mandate.



Linn County commissioners filed the suit Friday in Linn County Circuit Court. They were joined by Douglas, Jefferson, Morrow, Malheur, Polk, Sherman, Wallowa and Yamhill counties.



Since January, Oregon law requires employers with at least ten employees to provide paid sick leave. Employers must provide one hour of sick time for every 30 hours an employee works, or 1 1/3 hours for every 40 hours worked.



The commissioners are asking the state court for its interpretation of the constitution, which states they may refuse to comply with any state law if they aren't given funding from the state.



Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said the county can't afford any additional costs.