Hundreds attend Memorial Day Observances across Yakima County

Yakima County, WA - In Terrace Heights, a crowd gathered around the memorial monument at Sarg Hubbard Park to pay their respects to the brave men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice for American freedoms. In Sunnyside, events at the Outlook Cemetery and at the Lower Valley Memorial Garden Cemetery, brought hundreds of people together to honor the many local heroes, many who are buried in those grounds.

Nationally recognized Astronaut Bonnie Dunbar, who grew up in Sunnyside, spoke to the crowds at the two events in the Lower Valley,

"My brother served the Marines in Vietnam and he actually lost his life on Memorial Day in 1970. We enjoy the life we have and the freedoms because there were those who were willing to stand up and put their own lives on the line for us," said Dunbar.

People of all different ages came out to recognize the fallen.

21 Gun Salutes, and a release of doves also commemorated each ceremony.