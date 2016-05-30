Memorial Weekend Traffic

Kittitas County, WA - The holiday weekend kept the Washington State Troopers busy. In general, during holidays there are more people on the roads, so state patrol has a few safety tips they want to remind drivers of.

Tips like: keep that extra distance between your car and the car in front of you, stay away from that cell phone and stay alert!

Troopers tell NBC Right Now that Kittitas County seemed to be the busiest, this Memorial Day Weekend.

"Over the weekend we did have some pretty significant congestion on I-90 coming Eastbound over Snoqualmie Pass, we had multiple collisions," said Washington State Trooper, Brian Moore.

The most recent crash happened early Monday, involving a motorcyclist - but state patrol says the roadways are mostly clear, throughout Yakima, Benton, and Kittitas Counties.

Drivers just need to be careful, as there are more people heading back home from their holiday weekend getaways.