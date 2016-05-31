Man arrested near Mattawa for violating protection order, pointing gun at sister

MATTAWA, WA - A 33-year-old Mattawa man is in jail after violating a protection order and threatening to shoot his sister with a "zip gun."

Deputies were called around 3:45 p.m. on Monday to the 30000 block State Route 243 South after Malcom Engle, Sr. violated a protection order by showing up at his sister's home. He then allegedly pointed a "zip gun," or an improvised, homemade firearm, at her. Engle then fled the home.

Deputies, led by K-9 Grizzly and handler Deputy Dave De La Rosa, tracked Engle for about three-quarters of a mile out into the sagebrush. Grizzly barked after finding Engle hiding in a stand of Russian olive trees. Engle surrendered when ordered by deputies, and the zip gun was seized.

Officers took Engle to the Grant County Jail for investigation of violation of a protection order (domestic violence), felony harassment (domestic violence), second degree assault (domestic violence), obstructing a law officer and felon in possession of a firearm.