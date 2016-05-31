Washington auditor to face another fraud trial

TACOMA, Wash. (AP) - Federal prosecutors say they plan to retry Washington State Auditor Troy Kelley on fraud charges, after his five-week fraud trial ended with a hung jury.



They revealed their decision during a hearing Tuesday at U.S. District Court in Tacoma.



Prosecutors asked the judge to set a retrial date. Defense attorney Patty Eakes said she's disappointed with the government's decision.



Prosecutors accused Kelley of pocketing $3 million in fees he should have refunded to homeowners when he ran a real-estate services business a decade ago. But after deliberating for several days, a federal jury in April failed to reach a verdict on 14 of 15 charges against Kelley, which included possession of stolen property and money laundering.



On the one count the jury agreed upon, it acquitted him of lying to the IRS.

