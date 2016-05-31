Van crashing into Richland Fred Meyer injures several people

RICHLAND, WA - Quick thinking by a passerby helped get a man trapped in his minivan out through the back window after crashing into a Fred Meyer Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened at the store on Welsian Way in Richland around 2 p.m. when the man crashed into the grocery side of the building and rolled.



Witnesses said the driver may have had some sort of medical emergency and he was able to walk away with minor injuries.

Several people inside were also hit with flying glass and another outside was hit by a flying flower pot; all had minor injuries.