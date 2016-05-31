Dive rescue reminds people the importance of life jackets

KENNEWICK, WA - The temperatures expected to reach triple digits by this weekend and many people may want to hit the water to cool off but it's important to be safe this weekend and all summer long...

Columbia Basin Dive Rescue responded to a call Monday night of a kayaker flipping over and they were not wearing a life jacket.



Troy McGregor with dive rescue today demonstrated just how to pick out the right kind of life jacket.

"So you want to make sure it fits good. When you put a life jacket on you don't want to sit there and you don't want to be able to lift it up to your ears. When you hit the water that's gonna stay where it's at and your the one that's gonna drop, so you can sink down the life jacket. Especially with little kids, parents need to really make sure that there on secure and tight. Obviously you don't want it so tight that your kid can't breathe." said McGregor.



McGregor also said it's important to take a safety bag as a backup plan, the safety bag can include personal things like spare clothes and your phone just in case anything happens.