Crossing Guard picnic in Kennewick

KENNEWICK, WA - They're at school early every morning with their bright colored vests and flags keeping their friends and classmates safe while crossing the street.

Tuesday, around 500 5th grade crossing guards from Kennewick schools got their reward with an annual picnic at the Southridge Sports Complex.

There was a barbeque, all kinds of law enforcement vehicles for the kids to check out and a med star helicopter even landed on the grass.

"Well a couple of things, one again they stepped up and did some leadership roles in order to be a part of the crossing guard, so I think this event hopefully just reinforces how valuable that is. The fact that being a leader in stepping up to lead your peers is really important we need that in our society." said Kennewick Police officer, Chris Retell.

Kennewick police have been hosting the crossing guard picnic for more than 25 years now.