Shots fired at Gardener Park

YAKIMA, Wa.- Police responded to a call yesterday regarding shots being fired near Gardener Park. Once they reached the scene, they found 18 year old Leonel Gonzalez on the north side of the park with a gun shot wound in his back. Police say this was a drug-related fight and it appears Gonzalez got into the vehicle to buy something illegal, something went wrong and he tried to get out of the car. Thankfully, his injuries were not life threatening. He was taken to a nearby hospital. But something like this, in a public park, can be scary for the people living in Yakima.

"I am really in fear that I can't even watch a game here and it's going to happen again. You know, it's kind of scary," Yakima resident Patricia Jennings said.

But Yakima Police want to assure you that they are doing everything they can. They do not currently have any suspects yet, but are still investigating. If you see any suspicious activity near your neighborhood, Yakima Police encourage you to report it. It can be done anonymously.