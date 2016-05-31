Hanford High School Senior wants to see "discriminatory" graduation policy changed

RICHLAND, WA. -- In one day, Grant's life completely changed.

"I was diagnosed with AML Leukemia October 25," Grant Sandy said.

After that, things happened very quickly for 17-year-old Grant.

"I woke up one morning in my bed and next morning I'm going into surgery, and within 48 hours I was receiving chemotherapy," Grant said.

For 6 months, doctors were giving Grant heavy doses of chemotherapy.

"It was really rough, there was actually days I don't remember at all," he said.

As you can imagine, Grant fell behind in his school work. Now he's working day and night. Staying up late and waking up early just to catch up.

"This morning I got up at 1 to work on school work so I've been really plugging away at it," Grant said.

He's working this hard for one goal. Hanford High School originally told Grant he would be able to walk with his senior class this upcoming weekend no matter what. But that changed. School district's policy takes precedent. After school administrators reviewed that policy they told Grant he would not be able to walk.

"I would need to be done with everything to be able to walk with my class," Grant said.

"And you don't think that's fair?" we asked.

"No, I don't think that's fair," Grant told us. "I mean I was out fighting for my life for the better part of 6 months, away from home, essentially disabled."

After working tirelessly, Grant has until Thursday night to finish two thirds of a class held over an entire semester. He says he'll get it done. Afterward, he'll be working on another goal.

"I want to see the policy changed because it's essentially discriminating against people who've suffered adverse conditions in their life," Grant said. "I'm just asking for them to walk with my class for graduation. And that's it. Just let me walk across the stage with my class."

A Richland School District Representative says the district's school board would have to agree to a hearing on a future board meeting agenda before changing any policy. They added, "The current policy has been working well for the school district for many years."

