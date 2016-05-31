Crash at 6th and Logan avenue brings up dangers of intersection

YAKIMA, WA - The crash happened after eight Tuesday morning, a man in a van was driving south bound on 6th Avenue. He stopped at the intersection of Logan and 6th and then proceeded to drive through the intersection, where he was hit.

"He stopped at the stop sign, but because he did not see the other car coming it hit him," said Erendira Gomez-Villalobos, whose husband was involved in the crash. "It was neither one of their faults."

The driver of the other vehicle was a woman, who is four months pregnant and had a child in the car. Gomez-Villalobos said that a crash like this was bound to happen at the intersection since it is only a two way stop.

"Many times I have almost got hit here, many, many times because there is no four way stop," said Gomez-Villalobos. When you stop, you do not see the other car coming eastbound."

A resident of the neighborhood who chose to remain anonymous said that the intersection has posed a problem to drivers in the past and adds that there are other issues the intersection faces as well.

"The intersection on this street is terrible, people are continuously running the stop signs and speeding," said the woman. "Kids walk to and from school and I have seen them almost get hit."

She adds that certain measures need to be put in place to prevent accidents like this one from happening again.

"A four way stop, maybe speed bumps," said the woman. "Parking for the school does not exist, so parents block both sides of the road just trying to get the kids to and from school."

The resident even took action and contacted the city about putting speed bumps near the intersection and they told her it would be about a year before they looked at her request.

The man and the woman involved in the crash did not suffer severe injuries. The man involved received a citation for failing to yield.