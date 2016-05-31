Kennewick Police hold annual crossing guard picnic for 5th graders

KENNEWICK, WA - About 500 5th graders with the Kennewick school district got a chance to take a break from their crossing guard duties to have a picnic.

Tuesday afternoon Kennewick Police hosted their annual crossing guard picnic at the Southridge Sports Complex where the kids had a BBQ, got a chance to hang out with officers and other emergency responders, and a MedStar helicopter even landed on the grass.

The event is a reward for students from each of the Kennewick elementary schools for their crosswalk safety work.

"They stepped up and did some leadership roles in order to be a part of the crossing guard, so I think this event hopefully just reinforces how valuable that is. Being a leader to your peers is really important and we need that in our society." says Officer Chris Littrell with the Kennewick Police Department.

The Kennewick Police Department has been holding this picnic for about 30 years now.