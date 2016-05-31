Independent review panel presents their findings to commissioners

YAKIMA, WA - The panel which was formed earlier this year, finally presented their findings to the commissioners and all three panel members agreed that riddle has to continue to share her clerks with the court.

The panel was formed earlier this year when County Clerk Janelle Riddle expressed that she did not want her employees working for the courts and stated she would not renew an agreement that allows her clerks to work for the courts. The panel said that hiring someone to do the jobs the clerks do would cost the county $400,000.

They also mentioned that there appears to be more issues, but Riddle has not presented to them what these problems are. The panel said that there appears to be a communication issues on Riddle's part and the commissioners said that they would like to solve this problem as soon as possible and move past it. Commissioner Mike Leita stressed that elected officials need to work together.

Riddle was not present at the presentation. Tomorrow the commissioners will hold an executive session where they will have a litigation about Riddle.

