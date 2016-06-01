One man dead after crashing stolen vehicle into power pole

man is dead after he was ejected from his car in accident on interstate 82

YAKIMA, WA - Yakima police identified the name of the man killed in Tuesday night’s incident at 34th Avenue is 32-year-old Justin Scott Stewart of Yakima.

YAKIMA, WA - The Yakima Police Department says the man who crashed a stolen vehicle during a police chase on Tuesday, has died.

Police the man driving a stolen car Tuesday evening around 6 p.m. They tried stopping the man but he took off.

Officers say he sped through stops eventually losing control of the vehicle on N. 34th Avenue near Orchard Park Senior Living & Retirement Community. Police say he crashed into some trees and power pole. The vehicle he was driving then burst into flames.

Medics took the man to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he later died.

Officers have not released his name. They are working to notify next of kin.