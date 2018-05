PROSSER, WA - Kestrel Vintners is hosting event Sunday as part of National Cancer Survivors Day.

This event is meant to honor cancer survivors and also give thanks to all those caregivers.

National Cancer Survivors Day is happening Sunday and people can come to Kestrel Vinters from 11 in the morning until 6 in the evening.

It's free and open to the public and there will be food and live music.