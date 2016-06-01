Police chief: UCLA shooting was murder-suicide

LOS ANGELES (AP) - The Latest on a shooting at the University of California, Los Angeles (all times local):

1:10 p.m.



Classes have been canceled for the rest of the day at UCLA after what police say was a murder-suicide in an engineering building.



Officials say the campus will reopen Thursday.



The shooting occurred Wednesday morning in an office where the bodies of two men were found.



Police say one was the shooter and a gun was discovered.



The shooting occurred the week before final exams at the university.



___



12:20 p.m.



The Los Angeles police chief says the shooting of two men at UCLA was a murder-suicide.



Chief Charlie Beck said Wednesday there was no continuing threat and the campus is safe.



The shooting occurred in a small office in an engineering building. The chief says a gun was found along with what might be a suicide note.



No identifications have been released.



11:20 a.m.



A Los Angeles police spokesman says two people were killed in a shooting on the UCLA campus.



Officer Aareon Jefferson at police headquarters confirmed the two fatalities in the Wednesday morning shooting.



UCLA media relations officer Rebecca Kendall says the campus is on lockdown.



Numerous officers have responded, some with weapons drawn.





10:45 a.m.



Police are responding to shooting at the University of California, Los Angeles.

#LAPD News UPDATE: #UCLA incident - Info on the active shooter in the Engineering Building #4. Avoid the area — LAPD HQ (@LAPDHQ) June 1, 2016





Campus media relations officer Rebecca Kendall said Wednesday there are two victims but their conditions are unknown.



Kendall says it's not known if the situation remains active.



The campus is on lockdown.

Police confirming two shooting victims at UCLA. Campus remains on lockdown. Watch for updates. https://t.co/r6LoVO24Ig — UCLA Newsroom (@UCLAnewsroom) June 1, 2016





___



10:30 a.m.



Authorities have responded to a report of a possible shooting at the University of California, Los Angeles.



Los Angeles police Officer Tony Im says the department's officers are responding to a report of an active shooter Wednesday morning.



Numerous officers can be seen on the campus on the west side of the city.



Campus media relations officer Rebecca Kendall says the report came in at 9:55 a.m. and involves Boelter Hall, a science building.



The campus is on lockdown.



___



10:15 a.m.



Police are responding to a report of a possible shooter at the University of California, Los Angeles.



Campus media relations officer Rebecca Kendall says police are on scene Wednesday morning at Boelter Hall, a science building.



The campus is on lockdown.



Kendall says the report came in about 9:55 a.m.

