Wahluke High School employee arrested for investigation of sexual misconduct

MATTAWA, WA - A 45-year-old Wahluke High School employee has been arrested for alleged sexual misconduct involving a 17-year-old student.



Michael L. Smith of Wenatchee was arrested yesterday by Grant County detectives. He is being held in the Grant County Jail for investigation of two counts of first degree sexual misconduct with a minor, and one count of communicating with a minor for immoral purposes (via social media).



Investigators say they received information that one sexual offense happened on campus and another at a location off campus.



Smith was employed as an instructor and a director of the Career Technical Education program.

