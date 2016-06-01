Motorcyclist dies in collision at O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Ellensburg

ELLENSBURG, WA - A 21-year-old man died in a motorcycle collision in the parking lot of O’Reilly’s Auto Parts in Ellensburg Tuesday evening at 8:30 p.m.

Officers identified the man as Julio Cabrera Villa of Kittitas, he was pronounced deceased at the scene. Two other people were also injured in the collision.

The investigation revealed Cabrera Villa was riding the motorcycle through the parking lot when he lost control of the motorcycle.

The motorcycle collided with the front of the store ejecting Cabrera Villa from the motorcycle.

One person was transported to Kittitas Valley Hospital for suspected head trauma. The second victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

“This is a sad situation for all involved as the two witnesses were also friends of Cabrera Villa. I want to take this time to extend our deepest sympathies to the family and friends of Cabrera Villa.” said Ellensburg Chief Dale Miller.