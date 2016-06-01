Energy Department's inspector general to review vapors

RICHLAND, Wash. (AP) - The Department of Energy's Office of Inspector General has started a review of the agency's actions related to chemical vapors on the Hanford Nuclear Reservation.



Investigators met Tuesday with Hanford officials to discuss the scope of the review.



Fieldwork by investigators is planned to start next week.



This spring about 50 Hanford workers have received medical evaluations for possible exposure to chemical vapors. Some had respiratory symptoms, some smelled a suspicious odor and others were checked because they were in the vicinity when vapors were suspected.



Workers have expressed concerns because the vapors are believed to come from Hanford waste stored in underground tanks.



The toxic waste is left over from the production of plutonium for nuclear weapons.