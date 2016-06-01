Plumber for Kennewick School District accused of sexual assaulting two women

KENNEWICK, WA - A 33-year-old plumber for the Kennewick School District is being accused of sexual assaulting two women while they were passed out at his house.

Erik Martinez Iniguez is now facing two charges of indecent liberties in Benton County.

Iniguez is also being investigated for rape of a child.

During the child rape investigation, two women came forward telling investigators Iniguez touched them inappropriately on several different occasions.

Two male victims accused Iniguez of raping them in a Franklin County home, one of the victims was only 11-years-old at the time.

Both child rape crimes allegedly happened years ago.

Iniguez is set to face trial for the indecent liberties charges in August he pleaded not guilty.

The school district says they are aware of the charges however they say this does not change his employment status with the district.

Right now, he works the graveyard shift.