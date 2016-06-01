Richland father and his daughter die in UTV accident on Sunday

RICHLAND, WA - Deputies in Garfield County tell us a Richland father and his daughter died in a UTV accident on Sunday.

The accident happened at Stevens Ridge in the Umatilla National Forest just south of Pomeroy.

Two adults and two kids crashed a single UTV just after 5 p.m.

36-year-old Daniel Gabica and his daughter 10-year-old Madilyn Gabica died at the scene.

The sheriff said they don't believe alcohol is involved in the crash.

A service is scheduled for Saturday, June 4, at 11 a.m. at South Hills Church on 3700 West 27th in Kennewick.

"Everyone is welcome from near and far, no matter if you only met them once, please join us. As we all know, Dan and Madz touched the lives and impacted every single person they came across. We miss them dearly and they will forever be in our hearts." said the Facebook event page.

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family and a memorial Facebook page.