Fiber Fusion exhibit comes The Gallery at the Park

RICHLAND, WA - The Gallery at the Park in Richland has a new art exhibit that has never been featured in our area before.

The Surface Design Association chose 54 artists from across the state to be a part of their Fiber Fusion Exhibit.

They used special techniques such as fabric manipulation, hand embroidery and botanical dyeing to design their masterpiece.

The artists also used some unconventional materials to enhance their work including sock monkeys, gunpowder, newspapers and wood.

The person in charge of the exhibit and artist Jeannie McMacken said, "I wanted to do, ugh I wanted to do a real thoughtful piece about the tragedies happening around the world with the terrorism and when Paris happened it really effected me and I woke up one day and thought to myself I wonder what color gunpowder is and I guess that's in artist the way of coping with things."

You can check out the gallery Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. and on Saturday from 10 to 5.