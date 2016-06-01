City of Richland is excited to host the Richland Regatta

RICHLAND, WA - Hydro boats will be hitting the Columbia River this weekend in the first ever Richland Regatta.

Stan Johnson, Recreation Coordinator with the City of Richland said the city is excited to host the event, saying it's the perfect venue for boat races.

"It's a perfect place of this kind of racing, it's a boat race community, we have a history of hydroplane racing here." said Johnson.

Rooster tails, loud engines, and a whole of cheering would get most people around here excited Johnson said he's over the moon "The idea of having a boat race show here at Howard Amon, obviously it's a perfect venue for it we have the nice grass slope banks, that when Kiwanis Beach was originally developed it was made for things like this. And we've had races like these in the past it's just been quite some time."

The Richland Regatta will fill Howard Amon Park this weekend for the first time in what organizers as well as the City hopes to be an annual event plus it's also good news for the city's economy.



"It brings people in from out of town, obviously so there's a tourism benefit, word gets out people come from all over the country to come to this race and they get an opportunity to come visit our community and hopefully they come back," said Johnson

The city gets ready for the crowds for this first time event.

Johnson said "It's going to be a great show, a three day great show and it's free of charge so just come down to the park and check it out."

The regatta is this Friday, Saturday and Sunday and NBC Right Now and SWX will be streaming the event live on our websites from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. each day.