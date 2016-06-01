Pasco School District celebrates another year with a student built home

PASCO, WA. -- New homes are going up left and right around the Tri-Cities. But there's only one pretty unique one on the market right now, built entirely by students 18-years-old or younger.

Like clockwork, the Pasco School District is celebrating yet another house built by their students who are only in high school.

Wednesday, they celebrated that home hitting the market. About 30 students spent the entire school year putting practically everything in this home together. From the flooring, walls, pipping and even more. This is the 19th year of the vocational building program and it's their 18th home built. The students say they're proud of their work.

"Yeah it will be great," George Sanchez, a senior student at Pasco High School said. "Later we will be able to come back and be able to see a family living in here and be like yeah we built this house. Enjoy it!"

"Just the practical experience," teacher John Weatherby said. "A lot of them come back and see me 10 years down the road and say 'You know what? I switched the light switch out at my house and guess what? I remember how you did it.'"

The 3 bedroom, 2,000 square foot home is now on the market for $309,000. The proceeds from the sale go toward scholarships for future students.

If you're interested in the home, contact Vicki Monteagudo with Century 21 Real Estate.

