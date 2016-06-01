Ellensburg comes together after a former CWU football player suffers a serious injury

The Ellensburg community is coming together for Brooks Abel

Brooks Abel is a former CWU football player who recently suffered several spinal injuries after diving into too shallow of water in the Columbia River. He's had multiple surgeries along with a variety of rehabilitation for these injuries. These are very costly things, so his boss, his friends and the people of Ellensburg have taken matters into their own hands, for Brooks.

"People love Brooks Abel," Owner of the Blue Rock Saloon Jim Rowe said.

Jim is right about that. The Blue Rock Saloon: closed and empty, but on a "Taco Tuesday," in Brooks's honor...

"Well, we were packed," Rowe said. "It was an amazing out pouring and we're proud to be part of Central Washington University."

Central Washington should be proud too, since the bar made over $21,000 that night, all for Brooks.

"It will go into that trust fund to help take care of him," Rowe said. "With special needs and different things that can really help him with his quality of life as he gets out of the hospital."

And Brooks is ready to tackle this battle.

"No matter what anyone says or tells him, he's going to do it, no matter what," General Manager of Blue Rock Saloon Shane Brady said.

Just like they knew he would.

"Headstrong, ready to get after it and wanting to do more than he should," Brady said.

And that's fine with the people of Ellensburg, because based on Shane's wristband, he knows Brooks is able.

For those who are wanting to contribute something to Brooks, you can visit the Blue Rock Saloon on Pine Street in Ellensburg where a tip bucket awaits or you can contact Shane Brady.



