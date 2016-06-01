Man in fatal car crash identified

YAKIMA, WA - The driver of the stolen vehicle has been identified as 32-year-old Justin Scott Stewart who died from the crash. Stewart has a criminal history with many felonies including, stealing a car, multiple thefts and burglaries.

The crash happened Tuesday evening around six, a law enforcement officer noticed the stolen vehicle. The officer tried pull over the vehicle, but the driver, Stewart tried to flee. A pursuit then ensued that lasted about 12 seconds. The driver lost control of the vehicle on North 34th Avenue and the vehicle flipped multiple times, crashed into a tree, a power pole and then burst into flames.

Law enforcement said that this all happened in the span of 45 seconds. The car crashed onto Stone Church's property near the student center and across Orchard Park, independent retirement living.

"It is really scary that something like this happened so close to a retirement home," said Harry Kawk, a resident at Orchard Park. There are a lot of older people living here and we are really vulnerable."

People who work at Stone Church said that from their understanding the property has only suffered landscape damages and a broken sprinkler.

