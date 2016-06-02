Two men rescued from island in Yakima County

YAKIMA COUNTY, WA - Yakima County Sheriff's deputies rescued two men from a small island in Bumping Lake, Wednesday night.

Deputies say a 56-year-old man and his 18-year-old son went to the island to fish. They took a canoe and when they were not looking, the water carried the canoe away.

The two were able to text a family member and ask for help. The family member then called deputies.

Officers borrowed a boat from the owner of a store near Bumping Lake to reach the two men. They were able to rescue them around 8:40 p.m.

Deputies say the men were wet because they tried swimming back to the mainland before deciding it was too far. It was also raining. Other than that, officers say the two men were doing well.