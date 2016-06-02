1 injured in fire at Hermiston onion-storage building

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) - One person suffered burns when a fire broke out at an onion-storage building near Hermiston.



Hermiston Fire & Emergency Services said on its Facebook page that the patient was flown to a burn center in Portland. All the other workers were accounted for and no firefighters were hurt.



Investigators have yet to determine what caused Wednesday's fire, which consumed the single-story building. The fire district says the building was "being worked on" when the fire started shortly after 3:30 p.m.

