1 injured in fire at Hermiston onion-storage building - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

1 injured in fire at Hermiston onion-storage building

Posted: Updated:

HERMISTON, Ore. (AP) - One person suffered burns when a fire broke out at an onion-storage building near Hermiston.
    
Hermiston Fire & Emergency Services said on its Facebook page that the patient was flown to a burn center in Portland. All the other workers were accounted for and no firefighters were hurt.
    
Investigators have yet to determine what caused Wednesday's fire, which consumed the single-story building. The fire district says the building was "being worked on" when the fire started shortly after 3:30 p.m.

(Copyright 2016 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
 

HD DOPPLER 6i
/
7-Day ForecastWeather PixSchool Closures