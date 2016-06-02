State Wild land Fire Council Comes to Yakima

YAKIMA, Wash.-The state Wild land Fire Council is in Yakima today to discuss a hot topic: fire. And how to prevent this year's fire season from being like last year's. Governor Jay Inslee says last year's wildfire season was the worst in the history of Washington state. In order to prevent this from happening again, he called out to state agencies and created the Wild land Fire Council, who conducted a listening session in Yakima today. There were a variety of panels there made up of local officials. Each panel had something different to discuss with the council, but an important one for people at home was the fire adapted communities.

"We need to get this information out that people can be empowered to save their homes, their structures, to know what to do to evacuate with families and animals and pets," Public Education Officer for Kittitas County Carolyn Berglund said. "That information is there and there's a lot that we can do as individuals."

Carolyn is right, mentioning several small changes that can make big differences like using fire resistant door mats, keeping your roof free of debris and more. For those who are interested in learning more about these fire adapted communities, here is a link to the Kittitas Conservation website:

http://www.kccd.net/Fire%20Adapted%20Community%20BookletWeb.pdf

Otherwise, you can contact the Yakima Fire Marshall's office directly.

