Slide the City coming to Richland this summer

RICHLAND, WA - A huge slip and slide is coming to the Tri-Cities this summer.

It's called Slide the City and its making its way across the country and is scheduled to be in Richland on July 23rd.

Slide the City was supposed to be here last year but paperwork fell through but this year everything is in order.

It will be set up on Lee Boulevard between Carmichael Middle School and Richland High from Thayer to Welsian Way.



The cost varies depending on how many slides you want to take, and if you want to go alone or with two or three other people at the same time.

Discount tickets end Friday June, 17th.

To sign up follow the link to the Slide the City website.