Craft Beverage of Yakima makes a craft beverage tour

Yakima, WA - Beer is a big deal around here...that's nothing new with the hops and all, but Craft Beverage of Yakima is now creating a craft beverage tour.

One of the owners of Bale Breaker Brewing Company says they want to show off the destination that Yakima is for craft brewing.

The map will highlight all the distinctive breweries and offer a mini growler as a reward if you can get 10 different stamps on the map.

