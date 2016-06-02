BREAKING: Two houses on fire in Yakima - NBC Right Now/KNDO/KNDU Tri-Cities, Yakima, WA |

BREAKING: Two houses on fire in Yakima

YAKIMA, WA - Fire fighters are battling not one, but two house fires on the 1400 block of West Lincoln in Yakima.

Custer and Lincoln is closed and 16th and Lincoln is closed due to the fire.

The fire started at a house just after 5 and spread to a second home.

Unknown at the time how the fire started.

This story will be updated.

