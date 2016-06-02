Pasco hosts one of a kind coal re-spray facility at BNSF railyard

This year, in Washington state, BNSF plans to invest $220 million dollars on maintenance, technology and more rail cars.

PASCO, WA- Historically, Pasco is known for being train and rail yard friendly. It is also home to a coal and petroleum coke re-spray facility that is creating new avenues of dust control.

BNSF tells NBC Right Now they did not think they needed the facility, but built it to reinforce their program and to help their customers. "Pasco for us really was a natural fit. One, we had the footprint in Pasco, in the rail yard. We have a hump yard here which is like a mail sorting system," explained Courtney Wallace, a BNSF spokesperson.

The facility is 32 feet tall, tall enough for double stack rail cars, coal, and any other transport to fit through. A non-toxic glue sprays through an automated system, coating the coal passing by. "We serve customers in British Columbia. The regulatory authority in British Columbia asked us as to do this as part of a permitting strategy, if we could consider building a re-spray," Wallace added.

Representatives say they have never had a problem with coal dust in our state and claim this project just reinforces their coal mitigation program. BNSF has spent $26 million dollars on the facility. They started operation back in January of 2015 and have since sprayed almost 1,000 trains in Pasco

The project was completely funded by private investment, BNSF says it is one of a kind. Created with winds and varying temperatures in mind.

"We have 250 employees who live, work in the Tri-Cities, live here. Not to mention the crews who come in, stay in hotels in the Tri-Cities, who build and spend money in the Tri-Cities. It is an important market for us," said Wallace.

The project also formed a third main line track at the rail yard.

This year, in Washington state, BNSF plans to invest $220 million dollars on maintenance, technology and more rail cars.